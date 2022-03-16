CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 100,301 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CONX by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CONX by 101.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,442 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONX by 30.5% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 547,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CONX by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 522,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CONX by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

