CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Trading Down 0.3%

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONXU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CONX in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

