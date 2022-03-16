Cook Protocol (COOK) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.28 or 0.06617034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.47 or 1.00151901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00039209 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.