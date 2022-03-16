CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 863,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CTK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 16,277,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,773. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.42. CooTek has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About CooTek (Cayman) (Get Rating)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

