Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading Up 8.2%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.56. Approximately 352,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,322,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMMC shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.91.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$744.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.
About Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
