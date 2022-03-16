Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading Up 8.2%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.56. Approximately 352,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,322,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMMC shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.91.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$744.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,509,551.25. Also, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,175,486. Insiders sold a total of 578,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,117 in the last quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.