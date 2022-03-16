Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

Shares of CLB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 915,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 2.77. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,194,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

