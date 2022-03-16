Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.47 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.080 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. 908,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,570. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $8,194,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after buying an additional 220,983 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

