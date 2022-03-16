Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $12,661,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. 13,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

