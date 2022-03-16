Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.