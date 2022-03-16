Corra.Finance (CORA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $87.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $690,298.21 and $87.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.67 or 0.06700496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,142.94 or 1.00112876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039510 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

