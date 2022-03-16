Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 681,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 83.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

