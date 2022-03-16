Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Covalent (CQT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Covalent has a total market cap of $81.10 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.40 or 0.06725286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,053.33 or 0.99911497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

