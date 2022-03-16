Craig Hallum Lowers Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target to $80.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

CTRN traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,322. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.13.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,280. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

