Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $168.44

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.44 and last traded at $167.95, with a volume of 1909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.41.
Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
