Credit Suisse Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. The firm has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.