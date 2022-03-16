Credit Suisse Group Increases Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target to GBX 730

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 673 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($9.49) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.00.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Informa has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.