Credit Suisse Group Trims IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Target Price to GBX 310

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of IWGFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. IWG has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.65.
About IWG (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IWG (IWGFF)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.