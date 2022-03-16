Credit Suisse Group Trims IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Target Price to GBX 310

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IWGFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. IWG has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.65.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

