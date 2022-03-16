Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0322 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $163,259.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

