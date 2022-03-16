Critical Comparison: CION Invt (CION) and The Competition

CION Invt (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) is one of 685 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CION Invt to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. CION Invt pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CION Invt lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares CION Invt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 75.48% 7.94% 4.16% CION Invt Competitors 34.68% -22.42% 2.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of CION Invt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CION Invt and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $157.35 million $118.76 million 10.38 CION Invt Competitors $1.11 billion $50.62 million -24.15

CION Invt’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CION Invt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Invt Competitors 184 717 1017 21 2.45

CION Invt currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.56%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.81%. Given CION Invt’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CION Invt has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CION Invt rivals beat CION Invt on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About CION Invt (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

