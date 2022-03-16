Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £971,108.72 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.50), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,262,820.18).
Shares of Croda International stock traded up GBX 278 ($3.62) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,334 ($95.37). 645,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,734.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,841.22. The company has a market cap of £10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.75. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,142 ($79.87) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($136.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 56.50 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.
Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
