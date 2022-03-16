Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells £971,108.72 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.50), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,262,820.18).

Shares of Croda International stock traded up GBX 278 ($3.62) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,334 ($95.37). 645,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,734.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,841.22. The company has a market cap of £10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.75. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,142 ($79.87) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($136.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 56.50 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($85.83) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,400 ($122.24) to GBX 9,000 ($117.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($120.94) to GBX 8,600 ($111.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($110.53) to GBX 8,700 ($113.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($109.72).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

