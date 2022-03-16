Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $787.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

