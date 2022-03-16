Crypto Sports Market Cap Tops $90,663.29 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $90,663.29 and $1,600.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

