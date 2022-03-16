CryptoBlades (SKILL) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.03 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $4.03 million and $1.20 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00011545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.41 or 0.06700338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,978.05 or 0.99682657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00040029 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 849,583 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

