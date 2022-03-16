CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.58 ($69.87).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($68.68) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($80.22) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €56.66 ($62.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €48.78 ($53.60) and a 1 year high of €72.68 ($79.87). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 480.17.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

