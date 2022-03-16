Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of CRIS opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Curis has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

