Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Shares Down 9.1%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 15,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 4,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

About Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

