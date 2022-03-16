Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $3,136,316 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.