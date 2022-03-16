CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.22 million and $34.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00175357 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000981 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021649 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00390026 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,019,777 coins and its circulating supply is 157,019,777 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.