CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $256,569.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,377.93 or 0.99975967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00265961 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00021681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001153 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.