Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $2.71. Cyclo Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 60,272 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

