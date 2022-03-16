Cyclub (CYCLUB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.05 Million

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Cyclub has a market cap of $44.46 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclub has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.60 or 0.06613700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,545.72 or 0.99075205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Buying and Selling Cyclub

