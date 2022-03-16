CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.