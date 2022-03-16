DA Davidson Cuts Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target to $3.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.
NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.
Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.