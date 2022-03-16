DA Davidson Cuts Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target to $3.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

