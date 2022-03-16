DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.33 Million

DAD (DAD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. DAD has a market capitalization of $58.33 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00035851 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00103898 BTC.
About DAD
According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “
Buying and Selling DAD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.
