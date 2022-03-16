Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Dada Nexus worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.40.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

