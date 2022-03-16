Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $7.21. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 76,541 shares trading hands.

DADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

