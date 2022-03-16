Dan Mondor Sells 61,288 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Mondor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00.

INSG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 1,377,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inseego by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

