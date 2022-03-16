Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,288. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

