Dana Ruzicka Sells 23,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AVID traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. 425,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,025. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after acquiring an additional 271,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 263,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $7,403,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

