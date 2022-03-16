DAOstack (GEN) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $214,416.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,975.11 or 1.00052218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

