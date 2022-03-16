DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $283,433.23 and $205.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007199 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

