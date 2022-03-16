Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Hits $279,943.97

Datamine (DAM) traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0909 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $279,943.97 and $7,980.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00276060 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003897 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.74 or 0.01264605 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003080 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,080,880 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.