DAV Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $856,945.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $856,945.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,679.85 or 1.00102745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00267537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001141 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

