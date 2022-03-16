David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $85,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 10,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.63. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%.
About FRP (Get Rating)
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
