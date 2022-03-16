David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $85,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 10,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.63. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FRP by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FRP by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FRP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of FRP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FRP (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

