Dawn Protocol Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $124.39 million and $4.04 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

