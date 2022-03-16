Deanna T. Brady Buys 5,993 Shares of Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RGF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,607. Real Good Food Company Inc has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29.

RGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

