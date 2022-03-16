DeHive One Day Trading Volume Tops $102,736.00 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $213,509.67 and approximately $102,736.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.33 or 0.06731505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,934.22 or 1.00114807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039955 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

