Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 163 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $$1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.20.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
