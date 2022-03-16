Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 163 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.50.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $$1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.