Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $51.97. 5,096,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,275. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

