DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of DENSO stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 384,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,215. DENSO has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.00.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

